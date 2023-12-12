No. 11 Utah looks to recover from loss of 2nd leading scorer Gianna Kneepkens

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Utah is still trying to adapt to the loss of second-leading scorer Gianna Kneepkens, who was lost for the season with a foot injury suffered against BYU. Roberts said that Kneepkens, who injured the foot against BYU on Dec. 5, had successful surgery last Thursday and that the guard has been “blowing up her teammates’ phones.” Star forward Alissa Pili has raised her level of play lately, averaging 34 points while shooting 67.5% from the field and 60% from behind the 3-point line in the two games last week. Pili scored 37 points in a loss to No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday.

