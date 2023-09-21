No. 11 Utah and No. 22 UCLA face stiff test in Top 25 Pac-12 showdown

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three games match two ranked Pac-12 teams on Saturday. No. 11 Utah and No. 22 UCLA have stayed out of the spotlight compared to other Top 25 showdowns between No. 19 Colorado and No. 10 Oregon and between No. 14 Oregon State and No. 21 Washington State. Lurking in the shadows hasn’t lessened the stakes ahead for the Utes or the Bruins. Both are looking to get a jump on contending for a Pac-12 title with a victory this weekend.

