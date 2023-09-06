No. 11 Texas visits No. 3 Alabama in matchup of future SEC rivals

No. 11 Texas visits third-ranked Alabama in a rematch of last season’s game that went down to the wire. The Longhorns visit Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium after dropping a 20-19 decision last season. Both teams opened the season with lopsided wins. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was injured after getting off to a hot start in last year’s meeting. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe makes his third career start after passing for three touchdowns and running for two more against Middle Tennessee State.

