No. 11 Tennessee is trying to end decades of futility in the Swamp against Florida

No. 11 Tennessee is trying to end two decades of futility at Florida. The Volunteers last won at the Swamp in 2003. The nine-game skid includes late collapses in 2015 and 2017 on 63-yard touchdown passes — one with a little more than a minute to play and the second on the final snap. Florida’s Billy Napier is 0-4 in rivalry games, becoming the first coach in school history to lose to Tennessee, LSU, Georgia and Florida State in the same season.

