No. 11 Tennessee heads to the Swamp focused on getting an elusive road win against Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 11 Tennessee seemingly has its best chance to win at Florida for the first time since 2003. The Vols’ nine-game losing streak started with Phillip Fulmer and spans the Tennessee coaching tenures of Lane Kiffin, Derek Dooley, Butch Jones, Jeremy Pruitt and Josh Heupel. The stretch of futility includes gut-wrenchers in 2015 and 2017 in which the Gators scored on 63-yard pass plays in the waning minutes. Tennessee is a 6 1/2-point favorite in this one. The Vols won 38-33 in Knoxville last year, with the Gators scoring twice in the final 5 minutes to make the game seem closer than it really was. Now, Tennessee can win consecutive games in the rivalry for the first time since the 2003-04 seasons.

