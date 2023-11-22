No. 11 Penn State has plenty to play for in regular-season finale against Michigan State

No. 11 Penn State has plenty to play for when it faces injury-riddled Michigan State on Friday in the regular-season finale at Ford Field in Detroit. The Nittany Lions (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) cannot afford a loss, needing a win to solidify their chances for a New Year’s Six bowl game. A Penn State loss to Michigan State (4-7, 2-6) would likely knock the Nittany Lions out of contention for a bid to the Peach, Fiesta or Cotton bowls. The game could be Harlon Barnett’s last as Michigan State’s head coach. Barnett was named interim coach on Sept. 10, when the school suspended, and later fired, Mel Tucker.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.