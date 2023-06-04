No. 11 Oklahoma St., No. 13 Auburn become first national seeds knocked out of NCAA regionals

The first two national seeds were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament with No. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 13 Auburn each failing to win a game as a regional host for the first time. Dallas Baptist got three home runs and nine RBIs from Miguel Santos while eliminating Oklahoma State 18-4. Southern Mississippi got out to a big lead early and knocked out Auburn 7-2. This year marked the first time Oklahoma State went two games and out in the 18 times it has hosted a regional. Auburn won at least one game each of the five previous times it hosted.

