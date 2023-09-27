No. 11 Notre Dame heads to No. 17 Duke looking to rebound from emotional loss to Ohio State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman has been in this position before. For the second straight year, the Fighting Irish are dealing with the emotions of blowing a second-half lead against Ohio State. And they can’t afford another post-Buckeye hangover. The Irish visit No. 17 Duke on Saturday. Beating the unbeaten Blue Devils would rejuvenate their season. A loss would likely knock Notre Dame out of the playoff picture in September.

