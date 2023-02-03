No. 11 North Carolina women turn back Virginia 73-62

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Kayla McPherson came off the bench to score 14 points and No. 11 North Carolina cruised to a 73-62 victory over Virginia. McPherson, who had eight points in North Carolina’s 69-58 road win over Clemson on Sunday, connected on 6 of 10 shots with two 3-pointers and added four assists for the Tar Heels (17-5, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won eight straight conference games after a three-game skid to open ACC play. London Clarkson scored 23 points off the bench to lead the Cavaliers (14-9, 3-9), who have lost five straight.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.