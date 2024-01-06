No. 11 Kansas State women top UCF 72-56 for ninth straight victory

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — cruised to a 72-56 victory over Central Florida for its ninth victory in a row. Kansas State (15-1, 3-0 Big 12 Conference) has equaled its longest win streak under coach Jeff Mittie, tying the 2016-17 squad. The Wildcats have won 15 of their first 16 games for the fourth time in program history. Sundell, a junior, made 10 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers for K-State. She became the 45th Wildcat to reach the scoring mark, but she is the first to have at least 400 assists and 50 blocks to go along with it. Sundell, who needed eight points, reached the milestone on a jumper to open the second-half scoring. Glenn sank all seven of her shots with two 3-pointers, adding four steals. Kaitlyn Peterson topped UCF (9-4, 0-3) with 22 points.

