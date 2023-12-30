No. 11 Illinois routs Fairleigh Dickinson 104-71 in 1st game without leading scorer Shannon

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ty Rodgers had 10 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 11 Illinois to a 104-71 rout of Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday night, the Illini’s first game without leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. Shannon was suspended by Illinois this week after he was charged with rape for an alleged incident that happened when the football team played at Lawrence, Kansas in September. Dain Dainja scored 19 points, Coleman Hawkins and Justin Harmon each had 18, Quincy Guerrier added 14 and Marcus Domask 11 for the Illini (10-2). Harmon made a career-high four 3-pointers. Fairleigh Dickinson (6-8) trailed the entire game and fell behind by as many as 40 points. Ansley Almonor led the Knights with 20 points. DeVante Jamison had 11 and Sean Moore 10.

