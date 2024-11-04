No. 11 Duke women roll 89-36 in season-opening win over Radford

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored seven of her 11 points in the first quarter when No. 11 Duke took off to a big lead, Jordan Wood finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, and the Blue Devils cruised to an 89-36 win over Radford in their season opener Monday. Richardson, on the Naismith Trophy watch list, scored nine points to lead Duke in the first half, playing 15 minutes before sitting out most of the second. Delaney Thomas added 12 points, Jadyn Donovan had 10 points and nine rebounds and Oluchi Okananwa and Toby Fournier scored 10 points each for Duke. Cate Carlson led the Highlanders with 10 points and six rebounds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.