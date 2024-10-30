No. 11 Cyclones play for program’s 1st 8-0 start as key stretch opens against Texas Tech

For all unbeaten and 11th-ranked Iowa State has accomplished the first two months of the season, coach Matt Campbell is keeping his eye on the prize as the calendar turns to November. He is counting on his players to do the same.

“Whether you’re 5-2, 4-3 or 7-0,” he said, “it kind of goes out the window because the reality is you’re defined by how you play in November.”

The Cyclones (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) begin the month with a game against Texas Tech (5-3, 3-2) at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday. A win would make them 8-0 for the first time and move them into a tie for first place in the conference with No. 9 BYU, which is idle this week.

Iowa State made it to the Big 12 championship game in 2020 but has never won a major conference title in its 133-year history.

“We know we have five games left and we know there are so many things in front of us we could go achieve,” quarterback Rocco Becht said. “Coach Campbell always brings it up to us because it gives us momentum to go out there and play our best game. We really have to focus on Texas Tech to reach that goal because if we don’t we’re going to fall behind.”

Texas Tech has lost two straight after a 5-1 start and is in a four-way tie for fifth place. The Red Raiders last week squandered a 17-point lead midway through the third quarter in a 35-34 loss at TCU. Backup quarterback Will Hammond fumbled at the Horned Frogs’ 27 as they tried to set up a go-ahead field goal with 1:38 left.

The Red Raiders entered this week with a grumbling fan base and as 13 1/2-point underdogs, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. They haven’t lost three straight games since 2020.

“There’s no person that wants to win more for this fan base than me,” third-year coach Joey McGuire said. “It bothers me that people are upset. Not that they’re upset with me — again, say whatever you want. It bothers me because we couldn’t take care of business on Saturday (and) that this is how people feel that are Red Raiders.”

Tech QB situation

Tech quarterback Behren Morton injured his left (non-throwing) shoulder in the second quarter against TCU, and his availability was uncertain. McGuire said tests revealed no structural damage. If Morton can’t play, Hammond would make his first start. Hammond played 50 snaps against TCU. His only other appearance was mop-up duty in a lopsided win over North Texas.

Going for 3 in a row

Texas Tech has won two straight against Iowa State after dropping five in a row in the series. The teams didn’t meet last year.

The Red Raiders won 14-10 in Ames in 2022, with the Cyclones going 1 for 5 in the red zone. In 2021, Tech won 41-38 in Lubbock on Jonathan Garibay’s school-record 62-yard field goal as time expired. Both wins clinched bowl-eligibility for Tech. Another win Saturday would do the same.

4,000 in sight

Big 12 rushing leader Tahj Brooks needs 23 yards to become the third player from Texas Tech and ninth from the Big 12 to run for 4,000 in a career. Brooks averages 132.1 yards per game to rank third in the nation, and he and national leader Ashton Jeanty of Boise State are the only rushers with at least 100 yards in every game this season.

Getting the runaround

Brooks gives Texas Tech a favorable matchup against Iowa State’s defense, which has struggled against the run. ISU is allowing an average of 170 yards rushing per game to rank second-to-last in the Big 12.

The Cyclones gave up 354 in a 38-35 win over UCF two weeks ago, the most since Campbell’s first season (2016). Opponents have broken four runs of 40-plus yards, including three that have gone for over 50.

8 would be great

The Cyclones have had eight seasons with at least eight wins since 1929. Earle Bruce (1976-78) and Campbell (2017-18, 2020) were coaches for three each. Dan McCarney (2000) and Johnny Majors (1971) each had one eight-win season.

