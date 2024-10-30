No. 11 Clemson tries to stay perfect in ACC play and against Louisville on Saturday night

No. 11 Clemson is off to a perfect start in Atlantic Coast Conference play. And the Tigers know they need to stay that way if they hope to return to the league title game this year. Clemson is among four teams who have not lost a league game this season. The Tigers face high-scoring Louisville, who has lost to a pair of the league undefeateds in SMU and Miami. Clemson has won six straight games by grabbing large leads early. Louisville generates nearly as many yards and points as the Tigers, so gaining seperation may not be so easy.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.