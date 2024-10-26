No. 11 BYU beats UCF 37-24, remains undefeated in Big 12 heading into second off week

ORLANDO (AP) — No. 11 BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns and added another on the ground to lead the Cougars to a 37-24 win over UCF. BYU controlled the clock, holding the ball for nearly 40 minutes. The Cougars capitalized on their opportunities to score, especially in a few pressure moments during the game. Running back LJ Martin rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, and Hinckley Ropati rushed for 83 yards on 13 carries to lead BYU’s ground attack. BYU scored the first 17 points of the game.

