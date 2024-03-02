No. 11 Auburn clamps down on defense, beats Mississippi State 78-63

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome had 17 points, Denver Jones scored 15, and No. 11 Auburn bounced back from a road loss at fourth-ranked Tennessee with a 78-63 win over Mississippi State. Auburn set the tone Saturday with its defense, as Mississippi State missed 17 of its first 19 shots. The Tigers never trailed, and they recorded nine blocks and eight steals in the victory. Josh Hubbard finished with 23 points, including 20 in the second half, for the Bulldogs. Tolu Smith added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

