No. 10 Washington faces early test from Mountain West favorite Boise State

No. 10 Washington begins the year with its highest AP Top 25 preseason ranking since 2018 as the Huskies are set to host Boise State in the season opener. The Huskies bring back quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and arguably one of the most dynamic offenses in the country with preseason all-American wide receiver Rome Odunze and a glut of skill position stars. But Boise State is no pushover for a season opener. The Broncos are the preseason favorites in the Mountain West Conference and bring back dynamic dual-threat quarterback Taylen Green, workhorse running back George Holani and standout linebacker DJ Schramm.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.