No. 10 Utah seeks to avenge loss in rematch with fellow Big 12 newcomer Arizona

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) tries to get past Kansas State cornerback Keenan Garber (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

Following a bye week, Arizona officially opens Big 12 play against fellow league newcomer Utah. The Wildcats routed the Utes 42-18 a year ago to snap a six-game losing streak in the series. Utah looked impressive in a 22-19 win over Oklahoma State and is eager to dish out revenge. Arizona could use an upset win to resolve questions about its offense following a 31-7 loss to Kansas State two weeks earlier.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.