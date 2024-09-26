No. 10 Utah seeks to avenge loss in rematch with fellow Big 12 newcomer Arizona

Following a bye week, Arizona officially opens Big 12 play against fellow league newcomer Utah. The Wildcats routed the Utes 42-18 a year ago to snap a six-game losing streak in the series. Utah looked impressive in a 22-19 win over Oklahoma State and is eager to dish out revenge. Arizona could use an upset win to resolve questions about its offense following a 31-7 loss to Kansas State two weeks earlier.

