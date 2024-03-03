No. 10 UConn closes undefeated Big East regular season with 65-42 rout of Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored all 17 of her points in the first half Saturday and No. 10 UConn completed an undefeated conference season with a 65-42 win at Providence. Aaliyah Edwards added 13 points and KK Arnold scored 12 for Connecticut, which has won six straight games after falling to top-ranked South Carolina on the road. Marta Morales Romero had 10 points for Providence, which has lost eight of its last nine games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.