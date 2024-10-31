No. 10 Texas A&M hopes to remain only undefeated team in SEC play at South Carolina

No. 10 Texas A&M is the only undefeated team left in Southeastern Conference entering the final month of the season. The Aggies hope to move to 6-0 in the conference at South Carolina on Saturday. Texas A&M enters with one of the country’s top running games, averaging 221 yards this season. The Gamecocks have been one of the SEC’s top teams at stopping the run, giving up fewer than 102 yards a game. Aggies runner Le’Veon Moss will try and break through that SC wall and give his team its 10th win in 11 games in the series.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.