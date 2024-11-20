No. 10 Tennessee wraps up home slate in almost a no-win situation hosting struggling UTEP

This is almost a no-win situation for the Tennessee Vols. The primary focus will be playing well enough to convince the College Football Playoff committee that they have recovered from the loss to Georgia and are worthy of being considered for one of the coveted spots. If they win big, they’re supposed to. If the UTEP Miners play well and the game’s relatively close, it’s a problem for the Vols. Miners first-year coach Scotty Walden refuses to look beyond the present. This game is expected to be lopsided. Walden says he won’t be tempted to use some of his young players just to get experience.

