No. 10 seed Penn St. reaches semis, beats Northwestern 67-65

By The Associated Press
Penn State's Jalen Pickett celebrates after scoring on a three-point basket during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against the Northwestern at the Big Ten men's tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Chicago. Penn State won 67-65. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

CHICAGO (AP) — Seth Lundy scored 16 points, Jalen Pickett had 15 points and nine rebounds and No. 10 seed Penn State beat second-seeded Northwestern 67-65 in overtime to advance to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. It was Penn State’s second overtime win over Northwestern in nine days after a 68-65 win on March 1. Penn State became the second double-digit seed to make the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament this season — joining No. 13 Ohio State — after just two had done it in the preview 25 tournaments. The Nittany Lions advanced to their first semifinals since 2018

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.