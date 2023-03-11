No. 10 seed Penn St. reaches semis, beats Northwestern 67-65

CHICAGO (AP) — Seth Lundy scored 16 points, Jalen Pickett had 15 points and nine rebounds and No. 10 seed Penn State beat second-seeded Northwestern 67-65 in overtime to advance to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. It was Penn State’s second overtime win over Northwestern in nine days after a 68-65 win on March 1. Penn State became the second double-digit seed to make the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament this season — joining No. 13 Ohio State — after just two had done it in the preview 25 tournaments. The Nittany Lions advanced to their first semifinals since 2018

