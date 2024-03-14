No. 10 seed Kansas State rallies to beat No. 7 seed Texas 78-74 in Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tylor Perry scored 21 points, making four pressure-filled free throws down the stretch, and No. 10 seed Kansas State rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat seventh-seeded Texas 78-74 in the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night. The Wildcats advanced to play second-seeded Iowa State in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Arthur Kaluma added 14 points, David N’Guessan had 13 and Dai Dai Ames and Cam Carter finished with 10 apiece for the Wildcats, who gave their flickering NCAA Tournament hopes a big boost. Max Abmas made a series of 3-pointers in the final minute to give Texas a chance and finished with 26 points. But his backcourt mate Tyrese Hunter was held to three points on 0-for-7 shooting.

