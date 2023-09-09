No. 10 Notre Dame’s game at NC State resumes in 2nd quarter after lengthy weather delay

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Saturday’s game between No. 10 Notre Dame and North Carolina State has resumed after a 1-hour, 45-minute delay due to weather concerns. The Fighting Irish led 3-0 with 14:45 left in the quarter when officials informed fans that the game would be suspended. The stadium’s new videoboard cited lightning within 8 miles of Carter-Finley Stadium. Numerous panels on the videoboard shorted out briefly amid a nearby lightning strike during the storm stoppage. It was operational with a few still-dark panels when fans were cleared to reenter and the teams retook the field.

