No. 10 Notre Dame’s game at NC State is suspended in 2nd quarter due to weather concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Saturday’s game between No. 10 Notre Dame and North Carolina State has been suspended in the second quarter due to weather concerns. The Fighting Irish led 3-0 with 14:45 left in the quarter when officials informed fans that the game would be suspended. The stadium’s new videoboard cited lightning within 8 miles of Carter-Finley Stadium. Heavy storms hit the Raleigh area in the morning, and ominous clouds lingered about two hours before kickoff. Those appeared to break in the first quarter before returning and leading to the game’s pause shortly before 1 p.m.

