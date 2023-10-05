No. 10 Notre Dame visits No. 25 Louisville in ranked matchup. Irish seek 31st straight win over ACC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tenth-ranked Notre Dame and unbeaten No. 25 Louisville are eager to move past admittedly ugly victories in their first meeting while ranked. Saturday night’s sold-out, nationally televised non-conference clash offers both teams an opportunity to execute the way they hoped to by the season’s midpoint. The Fighting Irish face their latest challenge in a four-game stretch against ranked teams. Louisville has its best start in 10 years and first AP Top 25 ranking since early last season, but faces its biggest test under first-year coach Jeff Brohm. Both are coming off hard-fought victories over Duke and North Carolina State, respectively.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.