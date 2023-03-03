No. 10 Notre Dame tops NC State to reach ACC semifinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Sonia Citron had a season-high 28 points to help 10th-ranked Notre Dame beat three-time reigning champion North Carolina State 66-60 in Friday’s quarterfinals at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Maddy Westbeld added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the top-seeded Fighting Irish. Notre Dame opened the tournament without injured star guard Olivia Miles. Aziaha James and Saniya Rivers each scored 14 points to lead the Wolfpack. N.C. State had won 10 straight tournament games since the start of its three-year run in 2020. The Fighting Irish will play Louisville in Saturday’s semifinals.

