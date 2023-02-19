No. 10 Notre Dame races to quick lead, cruises by Pitt 83-43

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Maddy Westbeld and Sonia Citron scored 13 points each and No. 10 Notre Dame used a huge first-quarter push to race by Pittsburgh 83-43. The Fighting Irish (22-4, 13-3 ACC) went on an 18-3 burst over the final 6:47 of the opening frame to build a 16-point lead that the Panthers (10-17, 3-13) never really threatened. Ten days after avoiding an upset at home against Pitt and three days after Olivia Miles hit a game-winning jumper at the buzzer to top Louisville, the Fighting Irish made sure no such heroics were necessary this time around.

