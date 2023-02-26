No. 10 Notre Dame overcomes Miles injury to clinch ACC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 27 points, including four key free throws in the final 1:20, and No. 10 Notre Dame overcame the loss to star guard Olivia Miles to a knee injury to beat Louisville 68-65 on Sunday and clinch the ACC regular season title. Miles, who leads the Irish in several categories, was hurt with 2:35 remaining before halftime while diving for a loose ball. The sophomore returned to the bench in the third quarter with the knee wrapped in ice and eventually a bandage before watching Notre Dame rally from a 33-24 halftime deficit and take the lead for good in the fourth quarter. Hailey Van Lith had 23 points for Louisville.

