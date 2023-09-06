No. 10 Notre Dame hoping to show defensive success is no fluke against Wolfpack

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 10 Notre Dame’s defense is off to a promising start. Now the Fighting Irish must prove they can be just as suffocating against a Power Five foe, North Carolina State. Notre Dame has allowed just one field goal each to Navy and Tennessee State, marking the first time since 1975 the defense held its first two opponents without a touchdown. The Irish head into Saturday’s game ranked in the FBS’ top six in scoring defense and total defense, limiting opponents to 162.5 yards per game. Simply put, this year’s unit looks better in coordinator Al Golden’s second season.

