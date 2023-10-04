No. 10 Notre Dame hopes to improve its struggling offense at No. 25 Louisville

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame and quarterback Sam Hartman must fix the offense quickly. Over the past two weeks, the Fighting Irish scored an average of 17.5 points over two ranked — and previously unbeaten — opponents. And while the defense has done its job by holding both Ohio State and Duke to 17 or fewer points, the poor offensive production has been problematic. Notre Dame was scoring 46.0 points and generating 508.8 yards of offense through its first four games. This week against another unbeaten, No. 25 Louisville, the Irish will need to put more points on the board against coach Jeff Brohm’s creative offense.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.