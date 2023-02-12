No. 10 Notre Dame holds off Syracuse 73-64

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kylee Watson scored 15 points as No. 10 Notre Dame held off upset-minded Syracuse for a 73-64 home victory. Maddy Westbeld added 14 points while Olivia Miles had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Irish (20-4, 11-3 ACC). Sonia Citron’s 3-pointer at 7:13 of the fourth quarter put Notre Dame ahead 62-60 and the Irish did not relinquish the lead the rest of the way. The last advantage for the Orange was at 60-59 on a basket by Georgia Woolley at 7:33 of the fourth quarter. Dyaisha Fair scored 22 points to lead Syracuse (16-10, 7-8). Woolley added 17 points and Dariauna Lewis 14 to go with 10 rebounds.

