No. 10 Notre Dame beats NC State 45-24 for 29th straight regular-season win against ACC teams

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Audric Estime ran for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play after an extended weather delay, and Sam Hartman threw for four scores to help No. 10 Notre Dame beat North Carolina State 45-24. Estime ran for 134 yards and two scores. Notre Dame has now won 29 straight regular-season matchups against Atlantic Coast Conference teams in its scheduling partnership with the conference as a football independent, but a member in all other league sports. Brennan Armstrong ran for a score and threw for two more for N.C. State. But he also threw three interceptions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.