No. 10 North Carolina overwhelms American 107-55 with 64-point second half

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Elliot Cadeau and Jalen Washington scored 18 points apiece and No. 10 North Carolina overwhelmed American in the second half for a 107-55 victory. Cadeau scored 11 of North Carolina’s first 23 points, and Washington shot 6 for 6 from the field and 6 for 7 on free throws. RJ Davis and Seth Trimble each scored 13 points, and Cade Tyson added 11 points off the bench as the Tar Heels were back in action a week after losing 92-89 at No. 1 Kansas. Matt Rogers had 15 points and reserve Elijah Stephens posted 12 points for American.

