No. 10 NC State takes command early, beats Kentucky 84-55 at Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Madison Hayes scored 15 points and No. 10 North Carolina State took command early in an 84-55 rout of Kentucky on Thursday at the Paradise Jam tournament. Hayes made three 3-pointers and was 5 of 6 overall from the field for the undefeated Wolfpack (5-0), who had three other players score in double figures against the outmanned Wildcats (2-3). Saniya Rivers had 13 points for N.C. State, with River Baldwin adding 11 points and Mimi Collins 10 as the Wolfpack led by as many as 41 points late in the third quarter. Ajae Petty, Saniah Tyler and Eniya Russell each finished with nine points for Kentucky.

