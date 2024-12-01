No. 10 Maryland never trails in 92-70 victory over Toledo to improve to 8-0

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Saylor Poffenbarger had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Kaylene Smikle scored 17 points, and No. 10 Maryland defeated Toledo 92-70 in the Navy Classic. The Terrapins never trailed and shot 60.3% from the field. Maryland, which has won its first eight games, is off to its best start since winning 12 in a row to begin the 2018-19 season. Nan Garcia had 13 points for the Rockets.

