No. 10 Maryland holds off George Mason late, 66-56 in a matchup of unbeatens

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Kaylene Smikle scored 16 points and made a couple key baskets down the stretch to help No. 10 Maryland hold off George Mason 66-56 in a matchup of unbeatens at the Navy Classic. The Terrapins led by just two when Smikle stole the ball and made a layup while being fouled. The free throw pushed the lead to 58-53. Then a putback by Smikle put Maryland up by seven. The Terps won despite shooting 13 of 26 on free throws. George Mason trailed by 10 at halftime before outscoring Maryland 18-7 in the third quarter.

