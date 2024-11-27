No. 10 Indiana tries to rebound from 1st loss and take shot at Big Ten title game by beating Purdue

No. 10 Indiana has plenty to prove heading into its regular season finale. They can win the Old Oaken Bucket for the first time since 2019. They can sweep their trophy games for the first time since 2016. They will likely clinch a playoff spot by beating in-state rival Purdue on Saturday night. And, with if No. 2 Ohio State loses to Michigan, the Hoosiers still could be headed to Indianapolis for next week’s Big Ten championship game. It’s a stark contrast to Purdue, which is trying to snap a 10-game losing streak in what could be Ryan Walters’ final game as the Boilermakers coach.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.