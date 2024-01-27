No. 10 Illinois survives a scare from Indiana 70-62

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. made six free throws in the final two minutes to help No. 10 Illinois survive a scare from Indiana 70-62. Indiana tied the game at 62 with 1:29 left on a basket by Mackenzie Mgbako, but Illinois scored eight straight points to pull out the victory on Saturday. Marcus Domask led Illinois with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Luke Goode and Coleman Hawkins each had 11 points. Malik Reneau, who scored 21 points for Indiana, fouled out with 3:02 left. Xavier Johnson had 14 points and Mgbako had 12 points.

