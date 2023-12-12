No. 10 Gonzaga rebounds from loss, rolls past Mississippi Valley State 78-40

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Braden Huff scored 17 points, Graham Ike added 13 points and eight rebounds, and No. 10 Gonzaga cruised to a 78-40 victory over Mississippi Valley State. The Bulldogs earned their 11th straight home win and bounced back from a 78-73 road loss to Washington last Saturday. Ben Gregg added 11 points and four rebounds off the bench for the Bulldogs. Anton Watson had eight points, four rebounds and three assists. Mississippi Valley State was led by Rayquan Brown, who finished with 19 points and nine rebounds.

