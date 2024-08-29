No. 10 Florida State looks to bounce back in home opener vs. Boston College

Florida State seeks redemption after a stunning season-opening loss, while Boston College opens the Bill O’Brien era. It’s a spotlight game for both programs, which are playing in the only FBS game on Monday night. O’Brien was introduced in mid-February as coach, but he inherits 15 starters. Mike Norvell is desperate for a bounce-back performance as the Seminoles seek a stabilizing win and attempt to defend their ACC title in 2024.

