No. 10 Florida State and Georgia Tech kick off the 2024 season with a ‘Week Zero’ matchup in Ireland

DUBLIN (AP) — No. 10 Florida State and Georgia Tech, two Atlantic Coast Conference teams separated by a four-hour drive, will travel roughly 4,000 miles for a “Week Zero” matchup in Dublin, Ireland, that kicks off the college football season. The Seminoles are eight months removed from getting left out of the College Football Playoff and beginning a quest to repeat as ACC champs and land a guaranteed spot in the expanded, 12-team playoff. The Seminoles have won 12 consecutive league games. The Yellow Jackets are entering coach Brent Key’s second season and looking for another upset after stunning North Carolina and Miami in 2023.

