No. 10 FAU starts fast, rolls past Eastern Michigan 100-57 in home opener

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Vladislav Goldin scored 19 points, Brandon Weatherspoon added 16 while not missing a shot, and No. 10 Florida Atlantic eased past Eastern Michigan 100-57. Giancarlo Rosado and Brenen Lorent each scored 13 for the Owls, who were playing for the first time with last season’s Final Four banner swaying over the court. FAU extended the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 19 games. Tyson Acuff scored 20 and Legend Geeter added 13 for Eastern Michigan.

