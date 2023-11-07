No. 10 FAU kept its Final Four team together. The Owls hope that leads to a bigger prize

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
FAU coach Dusty May, center, stands with players on the NCAA college basketball team as he addresses the crowd during a Paradise Madness ceremony, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — No. 10 Florida Atlantic heads into its season opener with a sense of familiarity. The Owls are virtually the same team that reached the Final Four last season. Coach Dusty May is still there, with a new contract in hand. All five starters are back and the talk is about commitment and unfinished business. The Owls visit Loyola Chicago on Wednesday to tipoff a season with huge expectations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.