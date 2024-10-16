No. 10 Clemson looks to stay perfect in ACC when it faces Virginia and ex-Tigers OC Elliott

No. 10 Clemson hopes to move to 5-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference when it faces Virginia in a game that marks the return of Cavaliers coach — and former Tigers offensive coordinator — Tony Elliott. Elliott served as a Clemson assistant and chief play caller during the team’s run of six straight College Football Playoff appearances and the national title years of 2016 and 2018. Elliott is in his third season with the Cavaliers. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney is 5-0 alltime against Virginia.

