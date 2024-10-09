No. 10 Clemson looking for 16th straight win over Wake Forest and to stay perfect in the ACC

No. 10 Clemson is seeking its 16th straight victory over Wake Forest while keeping its path to the College Football Playoff intact. The Tigers are the only 3-0 team in the ACC as they look to return to the league’s title game for the first time in two years. Clemson has featured a dynamic offense, led by quarterback Cade Klubnik. The Demon Deacons are last in the ACC in passing yards allowed at more than 291 a so far. The Tigers are back in the top 10 of the rankings for the first time since the preseason poll last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.