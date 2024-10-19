No. 10 Clemson, Klubnik get past Virginia and former Tigers’ assistant Elliott with a 48-31 victory

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Cade Klubnik threw for 308 yards and three tuochdowns and No. 10 Clemson overcame a slow start to win its sixth straight with a 48-31 victory over Virginia on Saturday. Phil Mafah added two short touchdown runs as the Tigers improved to 5-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, won for the 11th time in their past 12 games and defeated the Cavaliers for a seventh straight time. The win came at the expense of former Clemson receiver and longtime Tigers assistant Tony Elliott, who returned to Memorial Stadium for the first time since taking the Virginia job three seasons ago.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.