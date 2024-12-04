No. 10 Boise State returns to cusp of playoffs 14 years after heartbreaking loss to Nevada

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — First-year Boise State coach Spencer Danielson didn’t have much to say earlier this week about the No. 10 Broncos’ opportunity to crash the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff field. It was a surprisingly toned-down response given how enthusiastic he seems about everything else in life. But given what happened in 2010, the last time Boise State was this close to tasting the playoffs, few in Idaho’s capital city want to talk about it either. Maybe it’s fear of witnessing history repeat itself when Boise State hosts No. 19 UNLV in the Mountain West championship game Friday night.

