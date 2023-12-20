No. 10 Baylor women beat Providence 61-36 in game hampered by 40 fouls, 41 turnovers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Bella Fontleroy scored 14 points, Sarah Andrews added 12 points and No. 10 Baylor routed Providence 61-36 in the West Palm Beach Classic. The game was hampered by 40 fouls and 41 turnovers — with 27 miscues by the Friars. Baylor shot just 39% from the field and Providence didn’t make its 10th field goal until the 5:56 mark of the fourth quarter. Baylor led 36-12 at halftime after holding Providence to 3-of-20 shooting (15%) and forcing 17 turnovers. Providence made just one of its first 15 field-goal attempts and trailed 22-6 with 5:27 left in the second quarter. The Friars reached double-figure scoring with 3:23 left. Dre’Una Edwards had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Yaya Felder added 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Baylor (10-0).

