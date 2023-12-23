No. 10 Baylor makes 19 3s in Ferrell Center finale, a 107-48 win over Mississippi Valley State

WACO, Texas (AP) — Ja’Kobe Walter scored 26 points and made five of Baylor’s 19 3-pointers as the 10th-ranked Bears beat Mississippi Valley State 107-48 on Friday night in their final game in the Ferrell Center. The 10-2 Bears scored the game’s first 20 points. They were coming off consecutive losses in NBA arenas to Michigan State and No. 21 Duke. Baylor finished with a 401-169 record at the Ferrell Center, where it started playing games in 1998. The Bears’ next game will be in the new $212 million Foster Pavilion. That will be Jan. 2 against Cornell. Mississippi Valley State is 0-12 this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.