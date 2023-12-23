No. 10 Baylor makes 19 3s in Ferrell Center finale, a 107-48 win over Mississippi Valley State

By The Associated Press
A crowd watches the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Baylor and Mississippi Valley State, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Waco, Texas. The game marks the final basketball matchup at the venue as the Baylor basketball team is scheduled to begin playing at Foster Pavilion. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

WACO, Texas (AP) — Ja’Kobe Walter scored 26 points and made five of Baylor’s 19 3-pointers as the 10th-ranked Bears beat Mississippi Valley State 107-48 on Friday night in their final game in the Ferrell Center. The 10-2 Bears scored the game’s first 20 points. They were coming off consecutive losses in NBA arenas to Michigan State and No. 21 Duke. Baylor finished with a 401-169 record at the Ferrell Center, where it started playing games in 1998. The Bears’ next game will be in the new $212 million Foster Pavilion. That will be Jan. 2 against Cornell. Mississippi Valley State is 0-12 this season.

